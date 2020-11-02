PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan teams up her comfy vibrant OOTD with sling bag as she returns to the city

Sara Ali Khan was snapped at the airport early this morning. The Kedarnath star looked absolutely comfy in a vibrant tracksuit as she stepped out at the Mumbai airport.

Sara Ali Khan is among the young stars in Bollywood who have managed to leave a mark with just a few performances on the screen. The star of films like Simmba, Kedarnath and more is quite popular among the youth, you look up to her for her style and looks. Often, Sara shares gorgeous photos on her social media handle before heading out and fans love every bit of it. Not just this, even her airport looks are loved. Be it ethnic or casual, Sara always nails her airport looks. Speaking of this, on Monday morning, Sara made her way back to Mumbai.

The gorgeous star was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she made her way to the city. In the photos, the Kedarnath star could be seen clad in a comfy tracksuit. The star was seen sporting a white tee with a matching vibrant jacket and sweatpants. Along with it, she is seen sporting a pair of flats and spectacles. Sara teamed up her comfy and casual look with a white sling bag that had 'DISCO' written over it.

She was seen walking out of the airport with her passport in her hand. She even interacted with the paparazzi and a few fans and sweetly responded to them as she said, "Thank you."

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She will now be seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The film is being helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film's announcement was made earlier this year. But, due to COVID 19, the shooting was stalled. Now, as unlock has begun, the shooting kicked off for a bit. The film was initially announced to release on February 12, 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

