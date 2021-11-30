PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan's customised 'SAK' mask is hard to miss as she gets snapped with Dinesh Vijan.

Sara Ali Khan is riding high on the great response she's bee receiving to the trailer of Atrangi Re. Soon after the trailer launch, the first song from the film dropped and Sara has garnered attention for that too. This is Sara's first solo song and the actress has been on cloud nine.

On Tuesday, Sara was snapped out and about in the city in an ethnic avatar. She was seen exiting the Versova Jetty in Mumbai with Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan. More than Sara, it was her mask that did the talking. The actress was seen wearing a customised mask with her acronyms SAK. The neatly embroidered mask also had two tiny hearts next to her name.

Sara looked pretty in an ethnic outfit and her kohl lined eyes were hard to miss. Take a look at Sara Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan's photos below:

ALSO READ: Atrangi Re song Chaka Chak: Sara Ali Khan dances on her hubby Dhanush’s engagement in playful jam by AR Rahman