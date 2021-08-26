PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan's Ladakh diaries is breathtaking as she soaks in the scenic views of the hills.

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with actress Radhika Madan. While we didn't know then where the actress was headed in her tracksuit, her Instagram presence has dished out some details. Currently, Sara Ali Khan is in Ladakh soaking in the sun and enjoying the scenic views of the hills. She shared a series of photos and videos on the gram.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Sara gave a virtual peek into her Ladakh trip and it is all things breathtaking. From her travels to the picturesque views of the sun, moon, hills and rivers, Sara Ali Khan is truly amidst nature and is loving it. In one of the videos, Sara can be seen sitting on a swing on the terrace overlooking the majestic river and mountains.

In another video, the actress can be seen sipping her morning cup of tea amidst lush greenery and sunflowers. Sara also spotted the sun and moon together and shared a glimpse of the same on her Instagram Story.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's Ladakh diaries:

Meanwhile, Sara recently shared a video with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan to wish him. The video featured the actress cracking her infamous yet hilarious Knock Knock jokes. While Sara has a couple of films like Atrangi Re in her kitty, Ibrahim will soon be making his Bollywood debut. For now, he will be learning the ropes by working on 's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring and .

