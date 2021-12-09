PHOTOS: Sara Tendulkar and Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle snapped at Mumbai airport.

There is no dearth of star kids being clicked by the paparazzi. Be it Bollywood celeb kids or children of well known personalities, these star kids also generate a huge intrigue quotient on social media. On Thursday, the paparazzi snapped Sara Tendulkar and Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle at the international Mumbai airport.

Sara and Zanai, who share a close bond and are gym buddies, were spotted leaving for Hyderabad. Why Hyderabad you ask? Well, turns out, the girls will be attending the Matrix Fight Night that is set to be hosted by actor Tiger Shroff and fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff.

Zanai opted for a wide flared printed pants which she paired with a white crop top. As for Sara Tendulkar, she went for an all black look as she wore a black crop top, black pants and a jacket.

Check out Zanai and Sara's airport photos below:

