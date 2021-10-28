PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles with Satish Maneshinde and team as son Aryan Khan gets bail
Photos of SRK with Maneshinde's legal team shows the relieved actor and father smiling for the camera. His manager Pooja Dadlani, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi's team as well as Maneshinde's close associates such as lawyer Anandini Fernandes are also seen in the photo. The picture was clicked at Mumbai's Trident Hotel which is located at Nariman Point, minutes away from the Bombay High Court where Justice Nitin Sambre announced the bail verdict.
A statement by SRK’s legal team read, “Aryan Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the High Court. No possession, no evidence, no consumption, no conspiracy, right from the first moment when he was detained on October 2, 2021. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to the almighty that our prayers were accepted by Mr Justice Nitin Sambre and he granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate. Satish Maneshinde and the legal team of Aryan,” as reported by India Today.
ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Celebration outside Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat as fans burst crackers on Aryan Khan's bail