PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles with Satish Maneshinde and team as son Aryan Khan gets bail

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Oct 29, 2021 03:46 AM IST  |  41.3K
   
News,shah rukh khan,Aryan Khan
Hours after son Aryan Khan was granted bail on Thursday in the narcotics case by the Bombay High Court, Shah Rukh Khan's fans flooded Mannat and scenes of celebrations ensued. The emotions for Shah Rukh Khan as a father were similar as he was all smiles with lawyer Satish Maneshinde and his entire team. 

Photos of SRK with Maneshinde's legal team shows the relieved actor and father smiling for the camera. His manager Pooja Dadlani, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi's team as well as Maneshinde's close associates such as lawyer Anandini Fernandes are also seen in the photo. The picture was clicked at Mumbai's Trident Hotel which is located at Nariman Point, minutes away from the Bombay High Court where Justice Nitin Sambre announced the bail verdict. 

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's first photos post son Aryan's bail: 

srk-satish-maneshinde-team-mannat-inline.jpg
srk-satish-maneshinde-team-mannat-inline-1.jpg

A statement by SRK’s legal team read, “Aryan Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the High Court. No possession, no evidence, no consumption, no conspiracy, right from the first moment when he was detained on October 2, 2021. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to the almighty that our prayers were accepted by Mr Justice Nitin Sambre and he granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate. Satish Maneshinde and the legal team of Aryan,” as reported by India Today. 

Comments
Anonymous : Now the truth will never come out ☹️ Sad day and stupid fans
REPLY 15 9 hours ago
Anonymous : paisa bolta hai
REPLY 15 9 hours ago
Anonymous : As an SRKIAN I am extremely happy.
REPLY 8 9 hours ago
Anonymous : I'm getting so much emotional by looking at SRK.
REPLY 9 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Love you Shah.
REPLY 6 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Glad to see Shahrukh ji smiling. Sending love and positivity to you. Love you.
REPLY 7 9 hours ago
Anonymous : SRK <3
REPLY 5 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Sir must be not eating rightly. He looks so unwell. Get well soon sir now your jigar ka Tukda will be with you.
REPLY 7 9 hours ago
Anonymous : SRK has not been eating and sleeping well since Aryan's arrest. Look at his face he looks so weak. I hope he is well.
REPLY 6 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Great to see Shahrukh sir smile.
REPLY 7 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Love you King.
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Money invites problems and then it also helps to vanish them away.
REPLY 8 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Great news, congratulations!
REPLY 5 9 hours ago
Anonymous : congratulations Aryan
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Beimanshindhe will increase his fees
REPLY 9 10 hours ago

