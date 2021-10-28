PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles with Satish Maneshinde and team as son Aryan Khan gets bail

Hours after son Aryan Khan was granted bail on Thursday in the narcotics case by the Bombay High Court, Shah Rukh Khan 's fans flooded Mannat and scenes of celebrations ensued. The emotions for Shah Rukh Khan as a father were similar as he was all smiles with lawyer Satish Maneshinde and his entire team.

Photos of SRK with Maneshinde's legal team shows the relieved actor and father smiling for the camera. His manager Pooja Dadlani, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi's team as well as Maneshinde's close associates such as lawyer Anandini Fernandes are also seen in the photo. The picture was clicked at Mumbai's Trident Hotel which is located at Nariman Point, minutes away from the Bombay High Court where Justice Nitin Sambre announced the bail verdict.