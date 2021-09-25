PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan rocks his hoodie avatar; Son Aryan Khan nails denim on denim look

The king of Bollywood has been one of the top stars in the Hindi film industry for the last three decades. The star became popular after giving several hits at the box office. His romantic movies are still a hit among Bollywood buffs. While Shah Rukh Khan is immensely popular amongst his fans, his elder son has also gained prominence over the years. Although the star kid has not made his debut so far, he has managed to garner a massive following.

Today, the paparazzi spotted the father-son duo at the different venues in Mumbai city. The 'Badshah of Bollywood' stepped out for a dubbing session. Shah Rukh Khan opted for a hoodie avatar for the day. The cameras went clickety-click as soon as they spotted SRK. While paps got just a glimpse of the superstar, son Aryan Khan posed for the shutterbugs at a different location in the city. The 23-year-old looked uber cool as he was seen donning a black denim jacket with blue denim jeans and white shoes. The young lad looked like his father Shah Rukh Khan's carbon copy in terms of appearance.