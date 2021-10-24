PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans gather outside Mannat with a strong message amidst Aryan Khan case

It is an extremely tough time for Shah Rukh Khan and his family now. Ever since Aryan Khan has been taken under NCB custody in a drug case, the family has been in the limelight. A lot has been said about Aryan and SRK but still, his supporters do not seem to budge and are standing in support of the actor and his son since day 1. Although, Aryan Khan is in judicial custody currently, many SRK fans gathered outside Mannat holding a banner with a strong message for the Khan family.