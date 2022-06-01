PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan snapped as he makes a rare appearance at a city dubbing studio

Shah Rukh Khan, who rarely steps out in the city, was snapped at a dubbing studio. On Wednesday evening, the paparazzi spotted Shah Rukh Khan making an exit along with his bodyguard as he left post his dubbing session. Looks like the work for Pathaan is underway in full swing and SRK could seemingly be working on the same.

The superstar, most of the time, is only snapped at public events or on film sets in Mumbai. Today's studio appearance is a rather rare one as SRK has been keeping a low-key presence. In recent times, the actor attended Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash as well as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding bash. However, both the times, SRK did not pose for the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, at the airport too SRK's security have been using an umbrella to protect the superstar, making sure the paparazzi doesn't get a glimpse. On Wednesday, SRK used the same umbrella to keep a guarded affair. However, the paparazzi managed to somehow click a few photos.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's photos below: