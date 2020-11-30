PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan sports long locks & stubble as he heads to YRF studio; Is this his look for Pathan?

Shah Rukh Khan has begun the shooting of Pathan which will also, reportedly, feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead.

It has been almost two years since was last seen on the silver screen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero with and . While the movie tanked at the box office, King Khan took a break from the movies and ever since then, his fans have been eagerly waiting for his project. While there have been a lot of speculations about SRK’s next project, it is reported that he has begun shooting for a new movie which happens to be YRF’s Pathan.

Needless to say, fans are quite excited about the movie. Amid this, the Baadshah of Bollywood was spotted at YRF Studio in Mumbai today. In the pics, Shah Rukh was seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with black track pants. Besides, he was sporting long hair and stubbled look which has been grabbing a lot of attention. His recent appearance has got everyone wondering if this is his look for Pathan.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s new pics as he gets papped at YRF studios during shooting for Pathan:

Meanwhile, talking about Pathan, the movie will also be featuring John Abraham and in the lead. Interestingly, Pathan will mark Deepika’s fourth project with SRK after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. On the other hand, while John will be sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh for the first time, it is reported that he will be seen as the lead antagonist in Pathan.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

