PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan spotted driving around kids AbRam and Suhana Khan as they step out for a Sunday ride.

Taking a break from his hectic shoot schedule, Shah Rukh Khan was seen spending some quality time with his kids AbRam and Suhana Khan. The actor, who is rarely snapped by the paparazzi in the city, took to the wheel as he drove around his kids in and around his home. The paparazzi spotted King Khan from afar as he was all smiles while he waited with Suhana for his youngest.

AbRam came and sat along with Suhana in her lap and the trio then drove off. The photos are sure to send SRK's fans into a frenzy as the actor is rarely spotted in public with them. It is only during Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL matches that Shah Rukh Khan's kids join him.

Take a look at SRK's Sunday photos with Suhana and AbRam: