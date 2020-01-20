PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan steps out donning an all white pathani suit as he gets spotted on sets of Dance Plus 5

On Monday evening, Shah Rukh was spotted on the sets of Star Plus channel's reality show Dance Plus 5 showing off his charm.

, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with and was recently spotted at the Umang 2020 event which happened in the city last night. Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish entry in a casual look. The actor was spotted wearing a blue jacket with denim and sunglasses. Recently, SRK had become the talk of the town when pictures of King Khan with American entrepreneur Jeff Bezos from an event went viral on social media. The head of the online retail giant said that the actor is one of the most humble people he has met.

On Monday evening, Shah Rukh was spotted on the sets of Star Plus channel's reality show Dance Plus 5. SRK was looking stunning donning an all-white pathani suit with brown coloured shoes. Shah Rukh paired his look with his charm and was flaunting off his cute dimples while being snapped by the paps. The Badshah of Bollywood was also snapped doing a dance plus signature sign on the sets. He greeted the paparazzi with a smile and his 'Aadab' gesture. Shah Rukh Khan's this look will definitely make girls go weak on their knees.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan hasn't signed any project yet but there are rumours going around that he is expected to do a film opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan which will be helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The three haven't given any official announcement yet. It looks like fans will now finally stop trending their demands about the announcement of SRK's next.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

