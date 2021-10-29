PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat lit up ahead of Aryan Khan's homecoming on Saturday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan will have to wait a tad bit longer for son Aryan Khan to return home as paperwork formalities could not be completed on time on Friday evening. Ahead of Aryan Khan's homecoming, media and paparazzi reached Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra to capture all the drama that was set to take place.

While SRK and Gauri await their son's return, the superstar's home Mannat was all lit up on Friday evening. The paparazzi captured the entire periphery of the Mannat terrace covered with lights. Looks like Diwali has truly arrived early for the Khan's at Mannat.

Ahead of Aryan's possible return home, Mumbai Police beefed up security as well as barricaded the surrounding area for fans and the paparazzi.

Take a look at visuals from Mannat below:

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha all were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. The trio were set to be released on Friday but due to delayed paperwork, they could not be released.

