PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani arrives for Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing
This is not the first time that Pooja and the actor's bodyguard are attending the court hearing. She was earlier also present in court when Aryan Khan's NCB custody came to an end and he along with the other accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody.
When the star kid was in NCB custody, Pooja Dadlani was also snapped visiting him there. As SRK's manager, she has stood by the family like a rock making sure she's present at every court hearing. Ever since Aryan Khan's arrest, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have not even been spotted once. There has, however, been a steady stream of supporters arriving at their home in Mannat, Mumbai.

