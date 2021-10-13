PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani arrives for Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing

It has been five days since Aryan Khan has been lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. While the bail plea was earlier slated for 11 October, the NCB requested time to respond to the plea and thus the bail plea hearing got pushed to 13 October. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani and the actor's bodyguard were snapped arriving at the Mumbai Sessions court for Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing.

This is not the first time that Pooja and the actor's bodyguard are attending the court hearing. She was earlier also present in court when Aryan Khan's NCB custody came to an end and he along with the other accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

When the star kid was in NCB custody, Pooja Dadlani was also snapped visiting him there. As SRK's manager, she has stood by the family like a rock making sure she's present at every court hearing. Ever since Aryan Khan's arrest, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have not even been spotted once. There has, however, been a steady stream of supporters arriving at their home in Mannat, Mumbai.

