PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor aces the fashionably casual look as he gets papped at a recording studio

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been a loved and admired actor in showbiz. Over the years, he has proven his acting chops quite a few times with dynamic roles and film choices like ‘Haider', ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Kabir Singh’. He has been quite active on social media lately. Apart from his films, Kapoor also keeps his fans entertained on social media, by often sharing fun and candid photos of himself, and giving them a glimpse into his life with wife Mira Rajput and their kids.

This afternoon, the actor was spotted in the Juhu neighborhood of Mumbai, while he was at a recording studio called Sunny Super Studios. Shahid aced a casual look and he aptly knows how to keep it effortlessly stylish. He donned a graphic grey sweatshirt and pants, along with a white face mask featuring black border. The actor acknowledged the camera and posed with a thumbs-up sign, while the shutterbugs clicked him from a distance. Following the Covid 19 norms, Shahid kept his face mask on at all times.

A few days back the actor shared a throwback video from the sets of his upcoming film, ‘Jersey’, which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film. Shahid will play the role of ‘Nani’, a cricketer who gets the success and appreciation he deserves much later in his life. In the video shared by Shahid, one could see him hold the perfect batting stance as he hits the ball with conviction. He captioned the video, “Played some cricket after almost a year of being on #jersey sets. #majormissing”

