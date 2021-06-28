  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput keep it casual as they step out in the city

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were seen together. The actor waved at the shutterbugs as they clicked pictures of them.
101434 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2021 09:00 am
Shahid Kapoor,mira rajput,Jersey PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput keep it casual as they step out in the city
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With the Maharashtra government easing down the lockdown restrictions in the state, celebrities have started coming out. They are being spotted at different locations in the city. Even on Sundays, Ranbir Kapoor and others are coming out to practice football matches. Shooting has also started now. Due to COVID 19, the state government had imposed the restrictions. Today, actor Shahid Kapoor and his Mira Rajput were seen together in the city. They were seen wearing comfortable casual attire. 

Today in the morning the couple were snapped in Juhu. Both opted for casual attire. The actor is seen wearing a grey colour long T-shirt and cream colour shorts. He completed his looks with sneakers and was seen carrying cross bag. He also wore a black colour mask a cap. He waved at shutterbugs. While on the other hand, Mira was seen wearing a black sleeveless top. She tied her hair as a top pony and was also wearing sunglasses. She didn’t wave at shutterbugs and hurry up to sit in the car. 

Recently, he had revealed that he is feeling nervous about his digital debut in a web series.

Take a look at pictures here:

On the work front, he will be next seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film will release on November 5, 2021. The shooting of the same has been completed. He was last seen in Kabir Singh and it was a big hit at the box office.  In the web series, he will be seen with Raashi Khanna.

Also Read: PIC: Shahid Kapoor shelling out 'snooze vibes' in THIS selfie sums up the whole midweek mood

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Mira Rajput’s latest post will take you back to your childhood; Shares her mother's candy cupboard PHOTO
Mira Rajput curls up in Shahid Kapoor’s arms in winter cold as she declares her love for him; See Photo
Mira Rajput cheers for Shahid Kapoor & team Jersey's 'dedication & determination' as they wrap up shoot
Mira Rajput accompanies hubby Shahid Kapoor on the sets of Jersey; Shares intriguing pics from cricket ground
PHOTO: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput & Ishaan Khatter make an enviable 'dream team' post workout
Shahid Kapoor sends wife Mira Rajput these romantic songs in today's edition of 'DMs from the husband'
Anonymous 2 days ago

why does he always dress like a young teenager. it's time he dresses his age

Anonymous 2 days ago

It's his choice