PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput keep it casual as they step out in the city

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were seen together. The actor waved at the shutterbugs as they clicked pictures of them.

With the Maharashtra government easing down the lockdown restrictions in the state, celebrities have started coming out. They are being spotted at different locations in the city. Even on Sundays, and others are coming out to practice football matches. Shooting has also started now. Due to COVID 19, the state government had imposed the restrictions. Today, actor and his Mira Rajput were seen together in the city. They were seen wearing comfortable casual attire.

Today in the morning the couple were snapped in Juhu. Both opted for casual attire. The actor is seen wearing a grey colour long T-shirt and cream colour shorts. He completed his looks with sneakers and was seen carrying cross bag. He also wore a black colour mask a cap. He waved at shutterbugs. While on the other hand, Mira was seen wearing a black sleeveless top. She tied her hair as a top pony and was also wearing sunglasses. She didn’t wave at shutterbugs and hurry up to sit in the car.

Recently, he had revealed that he is feeling nervous about his digital debut in a web series.

Take a look at pictures here:

On the work front, he will be next seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film will release on November 5, 2021. The shooting of the same has been completed. He was last seen in Kabir Singh and it was a big hit at the box office. In the web series, he will be seen with Raashi Khanna.

Also Read: PIC: Shahid Kapoor shelling out 'snooze vibes' in THIS selfie sums up the whole midweek mood

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×