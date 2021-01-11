PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor looks comfy and sporty in jacket and black trousers as he gets papped at the airport

Shahid Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his film Jersey, was today spotted by the paparazzi at the airport. The Kabir Singh star was at his casual best.

is one of the most talented and handsome actors that we have in Bollywood and there is no denying that. His outstanding performance in Kabir Singh has not just earned him a massive fan base but he also received praise from critics. The Jab We Met star will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama Jersey for which he has undergone a tremendous physical transformation. Notably, apart from his brilliant acting, Shahid is also known for his dapper looks and fabulous sartorial choices. Each time, the actor steps out he manages to leave us in awe of his fashion sense.

As we speak of this, Shahid was today spotted by the shutterbugs at the airport. The Haider actor was at his casual best. In the pictures, the handsome star can be seen wearing a jacket with a blue tee and black trousers. He teamed up his comfy look with chic sneakers. He can also be seen wearing a red mask amid the pandemic. In the pictures, Shahid is also seen carrying a black bag as he poses for the shutterbugs. Needless to say, the 39-year-old talented actor looked dapper in his casual wear.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Shahid has wrapped up the shoot of his film Jersey and announced the same on his social media handle. The movie has been directed by Gowtam Tinnamuri and is a remake of a hit Telugu film by the same name. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles, the film will see Shahid in the role of a cricketer.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor asks for suggestions to please Mira Rajput after she fires him for NOT doing a dance film

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×