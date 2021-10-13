PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput along with kids head for a vacation; Spotted at airport

Shahid Kapoor is not only a fine actor in the industry but he is also a family person. He is often seen spending time with his wife and kids and also shared pictures with them on social media. The actor is usually busy completing his projects but this time he has taken some time off and is heading for a vacation. Jab We Met actor was spotted with his wife Mira and kids—Misha, Zain at the airport today in the morning.

In the photos, Shahid is seen wearing a black and grey colour t-shirt with shorts. He completed the look with a black jacket and cross bag. The actor also wore sunglasses and was seen carrying his son Zain. While Mira also opted for causals with cream colour T-shirt paired with grey colours ripped jeans. Misha wore pink pants with multi colour jacket and was looking adorable. Zain also wore causals. The family did not stop for the shutterbugs and quickly made their way to the airport.

They all were a mask. Shahid and Mira were holding their kids tight. Recently, Mira had shared a picture with her son and asked him to stick around father and leave her.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Jersey. Mrunal Thakur will be seen in the lead role. The sports drama is set to release on 31st December 2021. It is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title. Jersey is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and is backed by Dil Raju, Allu Aravind and Aman Gill.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor to end 2021 with a bang as Jersey is set to release on THIS date