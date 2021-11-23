PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur slay in black as they arrive for Jersey's trailer launch

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey have been making a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. The film which is based on Cricket is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and today, the makers released its official trailer. However, for some days, the actor was sharing the poster of the film and creating excitement among the fans. Well, ahead of the trailer launch, lead actors Mrunal and Shahid were seen arriving in style. Both were twinning in black and looked beautiful as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Coming to Shahid, the actor was looking dapper in black jeans and a t-shirt which he paired with a cream jacket. His beard look was making the whole look more impressive and stunning. He posed for the shutterbugs and even smiled at them. Mrunal also opted for a polka dot printed long dress. The actress kept her makeup minimalistic and looked beautiful. She donned a simple pony and also applied a nude colour lipstick.

Shahid Kapoor had recently shared the first poster of the movie wherein he was seen dressed in a white jersey, waving his cricket bat in the stadium.