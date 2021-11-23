PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur slay in black as they arrive for Jersey's trailer launch
Coming to Shahid, the actor was looking dapper in black jeans and a t-shirt which he paired with a cream jacket. His beard look was making the whole look more impressive and stunning. He posed for the shutterbugs and even smiled at them. Mrunal also opted for a polka dot printed long dress. The actress kept her makeup minimalistic and looked beautiful. She donned a simple pony and also applied a nude colour lipstick.
Shahid Kapoor had recently shared the first poster of the movie wherein he was seen dressed in a white jersey, waving his cricket bat in the stadium.

To note, Jersey is an official remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title. The Telugu version also won two National Awards. The story is about a man who wants to aspire to do sports in his mid-40s but faces several complications. The storyline follows Arjun, a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket, driven by the desire to represent the Indian Cricket Team, and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.
