PHOTOS: Shanaya Kapoor enjoys a 'babys day out' with brother Jahaan; BFF Navya Naveli Nanda reacts
Shanaya Kapoor along with her brother Jahaan spent some quality time. Playing the role of a perfect elder sister, Shanaya took her younger brother Jahaan for a special treat. The budding actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her fans. “Ice Creams & Laugh #babysdayout,” captioned Shanaya. The post quickly caught her close friend Navya Nanda Naveli’s attention. “Cute,” commented Navya.
The brother-sister duo walked out in style. Shanaya donned a cotton shirt with white shorts. She styled her outfit with a trendy red bag and shades, while Jahaan dressed in a plain white hoodie. The adorable post by Shanaya quickly garnered reactions from her friends and family. Parents Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor showered love on the post. “My babies,” wrote Maheep, while father Sanjay sent heart emoticons to his kids. Shanaya enjoys a massive following on the picture-sharing application.
On the professional front, Shanaya previously worked as an assistant director in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ where her cousin Janhvi Kapoor essayed the role of Saxena in the movie. Shanaya is now awaiting her Bollywood debut. Recently, director Karan Johar made the official announcement on his Twitter handle that Shanaya will start filming her first movie in July, this year.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
By the way wht she achieved ? Is she educated or a school drop out ? Just trying to promote someone’s daughter even before she is in the movies . Bored of seeing these faces
Anonymous 19 hours ago
suppandi with her brother
Anonymous 24 hours ago
I am sorry but these children are sweet and privileged....that's all! But they totally lack the glamour and star X factor quotient just like Jhanvi, Khushi, Suhana and their likes!!!! Such a travesty.......!
Anonymous 24 hours ago
Where is the money coming for these honeys?
Anonymous 24 hours ago
This pic of Shanaya looks so natural. fed up of those posed pics with squint eyes and shapeless pout lips
Anonymous 24 hours ago
She’s not cute. And the lip injections are a ig influencer look….Bollywood has no talent right now
Anonymous 1 day ago
No! just no. the desperation of this womans and familys trying to make these two happen is sad.