PHOTOS: Shanaya Kapoor enjoys a 'babys day out' with brother Jahaan; BFF Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

Shanaya Kapoor and brother Jahaan stepped out for some quality time. Shanaya’s post took no time to grab her close friend Navya Naveli Nanda’s attention.

Shanaya Kapoor along with her brother Jahaan spent some quality time. Playing the role of a perfect elder sister, Shanaya took her younger brother Jahaan for a special treat. The budding actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her fans. “Ice Creams & Laugh #babysdayout,” captioned Shanaya. The post quickly caught her close friend Navya Nanda Naveli’s attention. “Cute,” commented Navya.

The brother-sister duo walked out in style. Shanaya donned a cotton shirt with white shorts. She styled her outfit with a trendy red bag and shades, while Jahaan dressed in a plain white hoodie. The adorable post by Shanaya quickly garnered reactions from her friends and family. Parents Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor showered love on the post. “My babies,” wrote Maheep, while father Sanjay sent heart emoticons to his kids. Shanaya enjoys a massive following on the picture-sharing application.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Shanaya previously worked as an assistant director in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ where her cousin Janhvi Kapoor essayed the role of Saxena in the movie. Shanaya is now awaiting her Bollywood debut. Recently, director made the official announcement on his Twitter handle that Shanaya will start filming her first movie in July, this year.

Also Read: Ananya Panday teases BFF Shanaya Kapoor for 'unknowingly copying' her; Here's why

Share your comment ×