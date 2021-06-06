  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Sharad Pawar visits Dilip Kumar at hospital as veteran actor is hospitalised for breathlessness

NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited Dilip Kumar in the hospital as the paparazzi snapped him exiting the hospital on Sunday.
49240 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2021 02:57 pm
PHOTOS: Sharad Pawar visits Dilip Kumar at hospital as veteran actor is hospitalised for breathlessness. PHOTOS: Sharad Pawar visits Dilip Kumar at hospital as veteran actor is hospitalised for breathlessness.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Dilip Kumar was admitted at Mumbai's PD Hinduja hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning after he complained of breathlessness. The veteran actor was taken to the hospital by wife Saira Banu. A tweet from Dilip Kumar's official Twitter account confirmed the news that he hospitalised. NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited Dilip Kumar in the hospital as the paparazzi snapped him exiting the hospital on Sunday. 

Donning his trademark white suit, Sharad Pawar was seen wearing a mask, surrounded by his security and exiting the hospital. An official tweet from Dilip Kumar's Twitter account read, "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe." 

Take a look at Sharad Pawar's hospital visit photos: 

Saira Banu also elaborated on the situation a little more as she told Indian Express, "After experiencing breathlessness, we took Dilip sahab to the hospital in Khar Road at 8.30 am. Doctors are treating him and we have got a few tests done, we are awaiting reports. Please pray for him that he feels better and we can take him home quickly."  

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar hospitalised after complaining of 'breathing issues', says wife Saira Banu

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Newswrap, June 6: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised; Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar’s NEW wedding pics & more
Saira Banu debunks rumours related to Dilip Kumar's health: Saab is stable; Thank you for your heartfelt duas
Dilip Kumar put on oxygen support, diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion
Dilip Kumar hospitalised after complaining of 'breathing issues', says wife Saira Banu
Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital after routine check up; Saira Banu says ‘Keep him in your prayers’
Dilip Kumar hospitalised, wife Saira Banu confirms veteran actor is 'recovering well'
Anonymous 24 hours ago

No visitors should allowed given the fragile condition amid the pandemic