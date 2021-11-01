PHOTOS: Sharvari & Siddhant Chaturvedi dance away at Bunty Aur Babli 2 Luv Ju song launch.

The new age Bunty Aur Babli AKA Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi are amping up the heat with their chemistry in the upcoming film. On Monday, YRF dropped a brand new song titled Luv Ju and the actors launched the song at a smashing event in the city. For the song launch, Sharvari and Siddhant put their best fashion foot forward.

The duo also kept up with the festive vibes as they lit diya's and wished everyone a 'Happy Diwali'. The actors also danced their hearts away and burned the dance floor as they went all out. While Sharvari dazzled in a printed co-ord set, a clean shaven Siddhant nailed the pastel green colour with sunglasses.

Check out Siddhant and Sharvari's photos from Luv Ju song launch below:

Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer got a lot of appreciation from fans and they cannot wait to see the OG Bunty & Babli, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan’s clash with the new-gen that is Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

