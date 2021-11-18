PHOTOS: Shilpa Shetty looks glamorous & classy in a high slit dress as she gets clicked outside a studio

Shilpa Shetty is one of the stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress has always ensured to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion sense. Well, the actress has been a fashion inspiration for many. In recent times, she has been grabbing attention because of her personal life. Her husband Raj Kundra was also arrested in an alleged pornography case and is currently on bail. The couple was also spotted in Himachal Pradesh recently which was also their first appearance.

Today, she was spotted outside Mehboob outside in pink coloured high-slit dress. Shilpa was clicked by shutterbugs while coming out of her vanity van. She kept her hair open and opted for minimalistic makeup with smokey eyes. The actress even waved at shutterbugs and also posed for them. Apart from this, the actress is also very active on social media. She is always sharing motivational quotes on her Instagram. On Wednesday, the actress had shared mentioning, “If you can’t laugh at the same joke again and again, then why do you keep crying over the same thing over and over again?”

Recently, an FIR was filed against Shilpa and Raj Kundra. The couple has been accused in Rs 1.51 crore cheating case.