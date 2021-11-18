PHOTOS: Shilpa Shetty looks glamorous & classy in a high slit dress as she gets clicked outside a studio
Today, she was spotted outside Mehboob outside in pink coloured high-slit dress. Shilpa was clicked by shutterbugs while coming out of her vanity van. She kept her hair open and opted for minimalistic makeup with smokey eyes. The actress even waved at shutterbugs and also posed for them. Apart from this, the actress is also very active on social media. She is always sharing motivational quotes on her Instagram. On Wednesday, the actress had shared mentioning, “If you can’t laugh at the same joke again and again, then why do you keep crying over the same thing over and over again?”
Recently, an FIR was filed against Shilpa and Raj Kundra. The couple has been accused in Rs 1.51 crore cheating case.
Take a look at the pictures here:
On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2. The movie also featured Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri along with Shilpa. Besides, she was also a part of the judges' panel of Super Dancer Chapter 4 along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. Now, she will be seen next on the judges' panel of India's Got Talent.
