PHOTOS: Shilpa Shetty opts for comfy tie and dye joggers to pick up Samisha from nursery school

If there’s one trend you can place your bets on this year, it’s got to be tie-dye. The vibrant print has gained popularity among stars rapidly. Be it oversized hoodies, cosy sweatsuits or statement joggers, the swirly patterns and psychedelic colours can be seen on almost every athleisure item right now. Now, it seems actor Shilpa Shetty also has been crushing on the trend.

On Monday, the India's Got Talent was spotted picking up her daughter from her nursery school in comfy black and white tie dyed joggers. Recently, Maharashtra government gave permission for schools to be reopened and it appears that Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha has also joined back her nursery school. The Dhadkan star caught the attention of the shutterbugs when she went to pick up her daughter from the school. However, it seems that Samish people do not like to go to school.

Shilpa Shetty is undoubtedly a doting mother to her baby daughter Samisha. Recently the munchkin’s pure compassion for an injured raven left her mother moved. It so happened that little Samisha spotted an injured birdie in her garden. Immediately, she informed her mother about it. The India’s Got Talent judge recorded her daughter’s reaction and it is sure to melt your heart.

While sharing the clip online, Shilpa wrote, “Kids truly have the purest hearts. It’s amazing to see Samisha (who is not yet 2) feel compassion & empathy, and instinctively know when someone needs a prayer and some unconditional love. The power of prayer and faith makes the world go round. Wish we remember that more as grown ups.” The clip also saw baby Samisha adorably praying for the injured birdie.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the movie Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. Currently, she is also judging the reality TV show, India’s Got Talent alongside Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah.

