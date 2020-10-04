PHOTOS: Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaffery snapped as Hungama 2 cast jets off to Manali for shoot

The lead cast of Hungama 2 was snapped on Sunday morning at the private Mumbai airport as they headed to Manali in a private charter to wrap up the film's remaining shoot schedule.

Priyadarshan is making a comeback and how! The ace director who tickled our funny bones will soon be dishing out his latest work -- a sequel to the hit comedy film Hungama. In Hungama 2, the filmmaker has turned things a bit upside down as the cast includes , Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaffery and Pranitha Subhash. The lead cast was snapped on Sunday morning at the private Mumbai airport as they headed to Manali in a private charter.

All four were snapped by the paparazzi as the made their way inside the airport. While Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan posed for the paps, Paresh Rawal glanced from a distance. Just before they could board the flight, the cast huddled and came together for a quick photo and Meezan shared the same on his Instagram.

The Malaal actor wrote, "We out!!#HUNGAMA2 #manalicalling @theshilpashetty @pranitha.insta @jainrtn #pareshrawal."

Take a look at Hungama 2's cast photos:

Portion of the film has already been shot, the lockdown delayed the shoot schedule. In fact, Priyadarshan was in a bigger fix because one of the film's songs included four children who have been steadily growing and the filmmaker wanted to finish shooting before September. Hungama 2 will also see the goofy Rajpal Yadav returning to screen.

The comedy flick is the sequel of the 2003 film Hungama starring Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead while Paresh Rawal was seen in a key role boosting the comic value of the film.

