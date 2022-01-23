PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor and her girl gang make for a happy bride squad at her makeup artist's wedding.

Shraddha Kapoor and her girl gang came together to make her makeup artist Shraddha Naik's wedding a memorable one. The actress and her team danced, sang and shared some emotional moments at the wedding. Several glimpses from the wedding surfaced on social media and we got our hands on some new official photos.

In the official wedding pictures, shared by The Wedding Story on Instagram, Shraddha and her team can be seen posing as her bridesmaids and dancing their hearts out. They all can be seen wearing shades of lavender as they make for picture perfect shots and a happy bride squad.

That's not all. Shraddha also officiated her MUA's wedding and video of the same was shared on social media.

Take a look at the new photos below:

The actor's makeup artist also penned a note for her, "Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding We’ve come a long way! Thank You for officiating our wedding. It meant the world to me & Richie!"

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. She also has a film with Nikhil Dwivedi where she will be seen as Naagin.

