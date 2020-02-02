PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor grabs attention in her casual avatar on a Sunday afternoon when snapped in the city

Shraddha, who recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming action-drama Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff was spotted in the city on a Sunday afternoon.

, who was recently seen in Street Dancer 3D with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva has been receiving great applaud from her fans and critics for her performance in the movie. The actress had grabbed a lot of attention with her stunning outfits during the promotions of the movie. From her cute dresses to her bossy looks, Shraddha has set the internet on fire. Recently, Shraddha grabbed eyeballs when she was dressed up as Disney’s princess, Elsa from Frozen.

Shraddha, who recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming action-drama Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff was spotted in the city on a Sunday afternoon. The actress was spotted slaying her casual outfit outside a dubbing studio. The Street Dancer 3D actress was donning a black tee with blue denim and was holding her blue denim jacket in her hand. Shraddha grabbed attention with her pink coloured cap that she was wearing on her head and her million-dollar smile. The actress looked stunning and has already made her fans go gaga over her look.

Talking about Baaghi 3, the makers had recently surprised the audience after they roped in Jackie Shroff for the movie. The veteran actor, who will be playing the role of Tiger’s father in the movie, will be sharing the screen space with his son for the first time. It is also reported that Riteish Deshmukh will essay the role of the lead antagonist in Baaghi 3. Ankita Lokhande will also play a pivotal role in the film. The Ahmed Khan directorial is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is expected to release on March 6, 2020.

