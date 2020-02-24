PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor looks all glowy and beautiful as she flashes her beaming smile

Baaghi 3 actress Shraddha Kapoor has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks all glowy and beautiful. Check out her latest pictures.

The very beautiful has been quite busy of late as she is gearing up for her upcoming movie Baaghi 3. The actress had a good start this year with Street Dancer 3D in which she was highly appreciated for her stellar performance. Apart from being a talented actress, Shraddha is known for her impeccable fashion sense and unique style statements. And that beautiful smile of hers further adds to her utter beauty which is evident from the pictures.

As we speak of this, Shraddha Kapoor has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks all glowy and beautiful. The Stree actress is seen wearing a sleeveless blue denim wrapper dress teamed up with a pair of white shoes. Shraddha also wears a pair of large, funky earrings that perfectly compliment her attire. The actress leaves her hair open and opts for glossy makeup that includes a pink lip color and eyeliner rimmed eyes.

Check out how Shraddha flashes her beaming smile while sitting on a chair:

Shraddha Kapoor is a perfect poser and this picture is proof:

Shraddha's makeup game is on point in this picture:

Talking about Baaghi 3, it marks the second collaboration of Shraddha Kapoor with Tiger Shroff after Baaghi. The action thriller has been directed by Ahmed Khan and is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020. Apart from Tiger and Shraddha, the movie also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. It has been extensively shot in the exotic locations of Serbia, Morocco, Egypt, and Turkey. who played the female lead in Baaghi 2 will be reportedly making a cameo appearance in the movie.

Credits :Instagram

