PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor looks stylish in a chic top & distressed jeans as she is spotted waving at paps

Shraddha Kapoor was today spotted in her sartorial best post a shoot in Film City. Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s film with Ranbir Kapoor.

Actor has been making the headlines for all the right reasons. Right from hogging the limelight for her Maldives vacay, to making fashion statements, the Baaghi girl has been the centre of attraction. Of late, the actress is often spotted in the city. A few days ago, Shraddha was snapped making her way out of a ferry when a group of children tried to throw water balloons at her. The actress was heard screaming ‘no’ as kids try to throw balloons at her.

Today, the Aashiqui 2 star was papped by shutterbugs post a shoot in Film City. The actress was seen making her way towards her car. Shraddha looked stylish in a chic beige coloured crop top and blue distressed jeans. With her hair left open, the actress had her makeup game on point. She can also be seen carrying a short sling black purse. In the pictures, she is also seen waving at the paparazzi before sitting inside her swanky black car. The Ek Villain star also happily posed for photographers.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's pictures below:

On the work front, Shraddha will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film with . Earlier, while talking about the film, she had told PTI, “I am doing Luv Ranjan’s film with Ranbir Kapoor. I have loved Luv’s films – Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. I am super excited to be working with Ranbir. He is one of the best actors of our generation. I have loved his work. Nothing was offered to me earlier with Ranbir, I am looking forward to this film.”

The 34-year-old actress will also be seen as a Naagin - a shape-shifting snake - in a new three-film series directed by filmmaker Vishal Furia.

