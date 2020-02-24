PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor opts for casual denim dress & Tiger Shroff flaunts his shades at Baaghi 3 promotions

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff stepped out on Monday to promote Baaghi 3 in style. The duo looked stunning together as they posed for the paparazzi. Check it out.

Among the highly anticipated films of 2020, Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3 has managed to create a buzz with its trailer. The rebel avatar of Tiger is back with Ronnie in the film and this time, it is much bigger and better. Over the past few days, Tiger and Shraddha have been busy with the promotions of Baaghi 3. From heading to dance reality shows to interviews, Tiger and Shraddha have been ensuring that they make enough noise about their upcoming action drama.

On Monday, Tiger and Shraddha stepped out to promote Baaghi 3 in complete style. Every time the duo is seen together, fans can’t take their eyes off them. On Monday too, Shraddha opted for a chic look while Tiger kept it casual for promotions. In the photos, Shraddha is seen slaying in a casual denim dress with a white print and matching white sneakers. Along with this, Shraddha added a cool pair of white hoops to add to her look. With messy hair, the gorgeous diva surely made heads turn.

On the other hand, Tiger can be seen opting for a cool light brown tee with dark brown cargo pants and sneakers. However, the handsome star’s cool sunglasses stole the show. Along with Shraddha and Tiger, Riteish Deshmukh is also seen promoting the film. In the film, Riteish will be seen as Tiger’s brother. Another member of the cast is Ankita Lokhande who seemed to be missing from promotions. Jackie Shroff too will be seen in a special role in Baaghi 3 and has shot for a song with Tiger. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release on March 6, 2020.

Check it out:

