PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor opts for ethnic as she gets clicked outside ‘Nagin’ producer Nikhil Dwivedi’s office

Shraddha Kapoor is sporting a swooning ethnic Indian attire. Scroll further to check out the pictures.
Producer Nikhil Dwivedi had announced ‘Nagin’ as a trilogy with Shraddha Kapoor in lead. The actress was recently spotted outside the producer’s office in Juhu post a meeting. Shraddha was last seen on the silver screen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff in 2020. The film turned out to be a major hit. Shraddha has also signed up for the upcoming Luv Ranjan film where she will be paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Recently, Shraddha was seen donning an ethnic attire as she got clicked by the members of the paparazzi getting out of the office as she goes towards her car.

Shraddha Kapoor was wearing a blue kurta with a long orange skirt and ethnic footwear. Upon coming outside of the office, she indulged in a conversation for a few minutes. She gracefully posed for the pictures before getting inside her car. In 2020, producer Nikhil spoke about the inspiration behind bringing Nagin to the big screen. He said, “When wonder woman was released a few years back, I was like here is a woman superhero with all supernatural powers, why don’t we have an Indian superhero for a woman, borrowed from our mythology and folklore, where she has natural powers.”

Speaking about Shraddha being the only choice for this role, Nikhil further stated, “The only person I really thought of was Shraddha because I think she is one of the few actresses we have who has this unique quality of being a girl next door and can turn into a very sensuous woman the next day if she wants to. Something very interesting that happened was when I approached Shraddha for the first time and she said that she had read about this announcement some months back and that I was making it.”

