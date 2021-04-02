PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor picks out colourful co ord set that is perfect for your next casual day date

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted coming out of the Tori restaurant. She was looking fabulous in colourful co ord. Take a look at her pictures inside.

Bollywood actress was in limelight for her cousin brother's wedding which took place in the Maldives. The actress was seen in beautiful outfits and her Instagram feed is filled with beautiful pictures of the beach destination. Shraddha Kapoor is not shooting currently but she will be next seen with . The Baaghi actress Shraddha Kapoor is extremely beautiful and enjoys a huge fan following. Her flawless skin is always admired by the girls. She was today spotted outside a restaurant Tori in Mumbai.

Wearing colourful co rd sets, Shraddha was giving Summer vibes. She was wearing a white mask as a precaution to COVID 19. The actress kept her hair open. She even waved to shutterbugs while making her way outside the restaurant. Recently, many Bollywood celebrities including , , and others have been tested positive for COVID 19. Shraddha Kapoor has opted for simple makeup keeping in mind the scorching heat. The actress's marriage rumours are also going strong with her boyfriend Rohan Shrestha. He has also accompanied the actress to the Maldives where she also celebrated her birthday.

Though the family has not confirmed anything on the same there is buzz that the couple will tie the knot soon. Shraddha Kapoor has never made her relationship with Rohan Shrestha official. On the work front, the actress will be seen next as a Naagin in a new three-film series directed by filmmaker Vishal Furia.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s pictures here:

Also Read: PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor looks stylish in a chic top & distressed jeans as she is spotted waving at paps

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×