PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor returns from Maldives with family; Janhvi Kapoor slips into her PJs for an ad shoot

Today, Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have been spotted by the paps in the city. Take a look.

was recently holidaying with her parents, dad-actor Shakti Kapoor and mother Shivangi Kolhapure. The Haider actress has shared several pictures and videos from her vacation on her Instagram handle. Now on Sunday evening, the actress along with her parents has been spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their tropical vacation. In the latest pictures clicked by the paparazzi, Shraddha can be seen wearing purple-hued comfy pants paired with a white tank top. On the other hand, her parents Shakti and Shivangi can be also seen donning casual outfits.

Apart from Shraddha and family, actress Janhvi Kapoor has been also spotted in the city. The shutterbugs cannot get enough of her; whenever she steps out in the city, they follow her. Janhvi has recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry and today, she was shooting for an ad film in the city. In the latest pictures, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing a red-coloured night suit and looking extremely pretty in the same.

Check out the latest pictures of Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest pictures here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan alongside . With Luv Ranjan’s directorial, Ranbir and Shraddha will team up for the first time.

On the other hand, Janhvi has Siddharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry and Collin D’Cunha Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan in her kitty. Dostana 2 is a sequel to the 2008 film Dostana, which featured , Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

