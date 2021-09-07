PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor snapped in casuals as she steps out for a quick pharmacy run

Shraddha Kapoor, who is not often spotted stepping out for a dinner date or to go to the gym, was seen out and about on Tuesday. The actress was snapped in casuals as she got out for a quick pharmacy run. Shraddha waved out to the paparazzi from a distance as she made sure to mask up and stay safe.

For her pharmacy visit, Shraddha was snapped in a pair of straight denims with one big rip at the knee. She teamed that up with a basic black and purple T-shirt which had a unicorn print. Shraddha tied up her hair in a slick pony, wore glasses which she usually does when off screen and completed the all basic look with a pair of white chunky sneakers.

Shraddha was on a phone call as she entered the shop, made her purchase and quickly headed for her car again.

On the work front, Shraddha has been busy shooting for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy. For the film, the actress will be sharing screen space for the first time with and they have extensively shot for the same in New Delhi. On the personal front, Shraddha is rumoured to be dating photographer Rohan Shrestha. The duo have been spotted together multiple times but have not yet made it official.

