PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor spotted in a cute & cozy co ord set; Vicky Kaushal keeps it cool in a grey sweatshirt

‘Raazi’ actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted at the RSVP office on Thursday. Actress Shraddha Kapoor made an appearance in the city too.

Celebrities are out and about since the lockdown has been lifted in Mumbai. Actors and actresses have been spotted frequently since the last month as they resume shoots. Recently, the ‘Ek Villain’ actress was snapped in Andheri. The actress made heads turn in an abstract print co ord set carrying a woolen purse. Shraddha left her hair open and completed the look with black spectacles. The ‘Aashiqui 2’ actress wore a mask throughout as she greeted and posed for the shutterbugs.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, was spotted outside the RSVP office. The handsome hunk opted for an uber cool look with a white cap that went along with his grey sweatshirt paired with light blue denim pants. ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’ actor had his mask on till he got in the car. Meanwhile the actor also greeted the paparazzi warmy before leaving. Recently, Vicky took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself preparing for his role for The Immortal Ashwatthama.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has interesting films lined up ahead. The actor will be seen next in ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, ‘Sam Bahadur’, ‘The Great Indian Family’, ‘Mr Lele’, and the most awaited ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. On the other hand, the ‘Stree’ actress was last seen in ‘Baaghi 3’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, and ‘Chhichhore’ opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput’. She has Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with in the pipeline along with Nikhil Dwivedi’s film where she will be seen as a shape-shifting serpent. Besides this, she also announced ChaalBaaz in London.

