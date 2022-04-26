PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor spotted with her brothers in city; Don't miss Aamir Khan's salt and pepper look.

The paparazzi had a supremely busy day on Tuesday as several celebrities were snapped in the city. On Tuesday evening, actress Shraddha Kapoor, who gets snapped occasionally was spotted in the city's suburbs along with her brothers. In a relaxed look, Shraddha was seen stepping out with Siddhanth Kapoor and her cousin brother Priyank Sharma. The trio happily posed for the paparazzi.

Apart from Shraddha, the paparazzi also snapped Aamir Khan in the city as he was exiting a music studio. While Aamir has been seen quite a few times in the last few weeks, the actor's Tuesday look was hard to miss. Aamir was seen sporting a salt and pepper look. Donning a blue summer shirt, Aamir was all smiles for the cameras as he flaunted his grey beard and black hair.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor and Aamir Khan's photos below:

