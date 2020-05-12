Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet: Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya join Ranbir Kapoor & family to remember late actor

Rishi Kapoor's 13th prayer meet: Shweta Bachchan and daughter Navya Naveli join the Kapoor family.

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor left for heavenly abode on April 30, 2020. The actor was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 and soon after he left for New York, where he was treated for almost a year. He was accompanied by wife while and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni kept visiting them from time to time. The actor wasn't completely cancer-free and passed away soon after being admitted to the ICU.

Earlier in the evening, Ranbir Kapoor and along with other members of the Kapoor family were snapped while attending the prayer meet. Also joining the Kapoor family to send out their prayers were the likes of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda along with her daughter . The two had masks and hand gloves on in order to maintain hygiene due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya at 's 13th Prayer meet:

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima shared a photo from the prayer meet today and she wrote, 'Love you always papa.' She had also shared another photo of her and brother Ranbir from the prayer meet. Riddhima has been constantly sharing photos with her father, as she remembers him and sends out all her love to him.

