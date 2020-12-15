PHOTOS: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter’s camaraderie steal the show as they get papped at Phone Bhoot

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter have been spotted on the sets of their upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The film also features Katrina Kaif.

It seems like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are the new buddies in Tinseltown, courtesy their upcoming film Phone Bhoot. Ever since the film has been announced, the duo has been shelling out some major friendship goals. Be it dropping comments on each other’s photos on social media or their casual outings in the city, Siddhant and Ishaan always prove that they share a great rapport. Recently, both the actors have been spotted by the shutterbugs at their film’s set in Film City, Mumbai.

Their camaraderie steals the show as the two of them happily pose for the shutterbugs. The Gully Boy actor and the Dhadak star can be seen flashing big smiles as they pose together. In one of the photos, Ishaan can be seen picking up Siddhant as they seem to be in a playful mood. Needless to say, the duo’s camaraderie speaks volumes about their bond. Both the actors can be seen at their casual best in the same. While Siddhant looks uber cool in an orange sweater with grey shorts, Ishaan exudes charm in a green hoodie with black shorts. They also wore masks as precautions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Phone Bhoot has been directed Gurmeet Singh. The forthcoming horror-comedy also stars in the lead role. Notably, this will be the first time when Ishaan, Siddhant and Katrina will be seen together on the silver screen. The first look of the film was unveiled on social media in July. The movie has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It is slated to hit the theatres next year.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

