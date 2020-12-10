PHOTOS: Siddhant Chaturvedi heads out solo without Deepika Padukone for shoot as he gets snapped at Gateway

For the last one week, the paparazzi have been in for a treat as Deepika Padukone and Siddhant have been snapped almost on a daily basis.

With actors and filmmakers rushing to complete shoot schedules before the December holiday mood kicks in, Shakun Batra also has a hectic shoot schedule chalked out for the month. His next film starring , Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi has been on a roll since October and the shoot has now moved on the outskirts of Mumbai. Thanks to this location, the film's crew and cast are staying close to the Gateway of India and have been hopping on and off the ferry to commute to the shoot location.

For the last one week, the paparazzi have been in for a treat as Deepika Padukone and Siddhant have been snapped almost on a daily basis. However, on Thursday, Deepika was nowhere in sight as Siddhant was snapped heading out solo for the shoot. Siddhant was snapped in a casual outfit as he wore a mustard sweatshirt and blue shoes. The actor also waved out to the paps from the ferry.

Take a look at Siddhant's photos:

On Wednesday, Siddhant treated fans as he dropped photos of him, Shakun and Deepika chilling over breakfast before they left for their shoot for the day. The pictures were a delight for Deepika's die-hard fans as the actress hasn't been posting much and is keeping herself focused during her work. Meanwhile, the makers have not yet announced the film's title and details about the urban love story are also under wraps.

