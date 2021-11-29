PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra and Khushi Kapoor snapped in athleisure as they are spotted in the city.

With films finally releasing in theatres, the paparazzi have their hands full with several promotions and celeb sightings across the city. On Monday, the paparazzi spotted Sidharth Malhotra in the city. The actor was seen stepping out of his car and his outfit definitely caught our attention.

The actor opted for athleisure at the beginning of the week to keep things cool and casual. He was seen in a zipper jacket and graphic printed joggers that simply caught our eye. Sidharth did not notice the paparazzi as they clicked the actor from a distance.

Meanwhile, in another part of the city, the paparazzi spotted and snapped Khushi Kapoor. Like Sidharth, Khushi also opted for an athleisure look. The Bollywood aspirant was seen in wide flared black shorts and a lavender coloured crop top. Khushi slipped on her sliders and carried a stylish mini purse to complete her look.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Khushi Kapoor's photos below:

