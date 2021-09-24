PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra blazes in orange as he heads out of the city on early Friday morning

Sidharth Malhotra has been busy with multiple projects, commitments and ad shoots ever since the release of Shershaah. The actor has been spotted travelling several times at the airport and in the city. On Friday, Sidharth was spotted once more at the Mumbai international airport early morning.

The actor immediately caught the attention of the paparazzi with his blazing avatar. Sidharth stepped out of his shiny black car in a head-to-toe black outfit and threw on a bright orange jacket that was unmissable. The actor waved out to the paparazzi and began walking towards the entry point.

Sidharth made sure to follow protocol as he wore a black mask and black sunglasses. He ditched his usual sneakers and wore solid black boots and paired that with black pants and a simple black tee. However, the orange jacket added all the colour that was needed to make the actor's airport look pop.

It was only this week on Wednesday that Sidharth had returned to Mumbai. And the actor is now off again for a work project. In a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sidharth and co-star Kiara Advani graced the couch. The rumoured couple's chemistry was also discussed as the host asked them if their kiss in the film Shershaah was based on real life. Click the link below to read more about it.

