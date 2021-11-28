PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra looks suave in all black attire as he gets clicked in Bandra

Sidharth Malhotra is on a roll these days. The actor who is riding high on the success of his recently released movie has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. Karan Johar recently announced the film Yodha in which the actor would be playing the lead role. He had taken to his Instagram handle to give all his fans a glimpse from the sets of Yodha. Well, today the actor is spotted in the city in an all-black attire setting our Sunday evening mood right.