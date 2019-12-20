PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra looks uber cool in an all black airport look

Today early morning, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at the airport donning an all-black look looking smashing as always.

, who was last seen in Marjaavaan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Vikram Batra's biopic SherShaah. Marjaavaan turned out to be a money-spinner, making decent moolah at the box office, in its first week. Sidharth was recently in talks for his upcoming project with . And Pinkvilla exclusively told you about Rakul Preet joining the team. The movie directed by Indra Kumar is an adaptation of a Danish film. Sid will start shoot for the film sometime next year.

Today early morning, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at the airport. It is very less that the actor is being snapped now and then. The Marjaavaan actor was donning an all-black look and was looking smashing. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a print on it and black track pants. He paired his look with a black cap and cool black sunglasses. His entire black attire was paired up with white sneakers. The actor looked uber-cool stealing many hearts as he walked with his hands in his pocket.

(Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra and Sushant Singh Rajput get clicked in the city)

On the work front, Directed by Vishnuvardhan, written by Sandeep Srivastava and produced by under his banner of Dharma Productions, SherShaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army also starring Kiara Advani. The film was announced on 2 May 2019 and Sid began military training for the film on 17 April 2019. Sidharth will be seen playing a double role as Captain Vikram Batra and Vishal Batra. Besides this Sid is also finalising another project - a family drama, but the comedy will be his immediate next after SherShaah.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra's pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

Read More