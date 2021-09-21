PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra opts for a classic red and black airport look as he returns to Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra rarely fails to hit the mark with his sartorial choices. The actor returned to Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday and was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport. The actor as usual looked dapper in a comfortable and casual look as he headed out and waved out to the paparazzi.

For his airport look, Sidharth opted for a pair of black joggers and teamed that with a red graphic printed tie-dye T-shirt. The red and black tie-dye tee had a heart print on it and looked uber cool. To up the style quotient, Sidharth then threw on a black jacket and completed his look. He also finished off with a pair of sports shoes, a black baseball cap and a black mask.

The actor signed off to the paparazzi with a thumbs up and peace out before zooming off in his car. Check out 's airport photos below:

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in war drama Shershaah which earned him much praise and appreciation. The actor will next be seen in Mission Majnu.

