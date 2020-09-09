  1. Home
PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra's 'lockdown locks' make a statement as he goes out and about in the city

Sidharth Malhotra was snapped out and about in the city as he was seen in the middle of a discussion presumably with his team. Check out the photos below.
Sidharth Malhotra may not have taken the box office by storm in the last year or so, but the actor definitely keeps winning hearts on social media. The actor's millions of followers and fan clubs are often curious to know what he's up to and we are glad to tell you that Sidharth was spotted in the suburbs today with presumably members of his team. Not just that, the actor's hair aka 'lockdown locks' were quite a sight and hard to miss. 

Just the other day, Sidharth was snapped in a stylish street style avatar. Looks like the actor is loving his joggers these days as he was spotted wearing a pair of black joggers and complimented that with a white sweatshirt. He donned his usual white mask and sports shoes. The actor's hair was almost covering his forehead and he was seen holding it back. Fans were quite floored by Sid's hair.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's photos:

Sidharth's lockdown posts have kept his fans entertained. Be it with his adorable dog or his sun kissed photos, the actor often sends his female fans into a tizzy with his pictures. The actor has also left many guessing about his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. The actor had even shared a heartwarming birthday note for her calling her ‘sunshine’. Their social media banter also does not go unnoticed. They will soon be seen in their upcoming film Shershaah.  

