PHOTOS: Simran Kaur Mundi looks like a dream as she ties the knot with Gurdas Maan’s son Gurickk in Patiala

Simran Kaur Mundi got married to longtime boyfriend and son of legendary singer, Gurdas Maan, Gurickk Maan, in Patiala. See PHOTOS

If you remember, back in 2008, Simran Kaur Mundiwas was crowned Miss India Universe, and today, as we speak, Simran married her longtime boyfriend, Gurickk Maan, the son of legendary singer, Gurdas Maan in Patiala. From a lavish mehendi ceremony to sangeet and shaadi, Simran’s wedding has been trending on all social media channels, and from Diljit Dosanjh, actress Poppy Jabbal to Gauahar Khan and others, a lot of celebs were in attendance at the wedding.

Seeing at the pictures, this Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi and Punjabi film Best Of Luck actress, Simran, looked gorgeous in a red lehenga and a heavily embroidered red dupatta while Gurickk looked suave in a mustard-colour kurta, paired with a blue turban. Soon after the wedding, Good Newwz actor, Diljit Dosanjh, took to social media to share a photo of the newlyweds as he wrote, “Baut baut mubarkan Gurickk veere and Simran. Waheguru always khush rakhe…”

For all those who don’t know, Simran Mundi made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Jo Hum Chahein but the film bombed at the box office. As for Gurickk, he is a music video director and as per reports, Gurickk and Simran met at a racing track a few years ago and ever since, the two have been dating each other. On the work front, Simran has also appeared on reality game shows such as Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, which was hosted by . Besides 2011 film Jo Hum Chahein, Simran has also featured in other Bollywood and Punjabi movies such as Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, U, Me Aur Ghar and Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi.

