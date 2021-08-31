PHOTOS: Sisters Amrita and Malaika Arora twin in athleisure as they step out for a salon visit.

The paparazzi's favourite Malaika Arora was out and about on Tuesday as she stepped out. However, it wasn't for her usual gym or yoga class, but Malaika was spotted visiting a salon. And this time around, her sister Amrita Arora was also there to keep her company. Malaika and Arora were snapped by the paps exiting the salon after a pampering session.

For their salon visit, the sisters were twinning in athleisure. While Amirta opted for an all black look, Malika chose an all grey look. Wearing a workout top and pairing it with gym shorts, the sisters definitely looked chic and at ease. Amrita put on a short black jacket over her top and shorts and carried a handbag. Malaika and Amrita are not often snapped together by the paprazzi.

Check out Malaika and Amrita's photos below:

Meanwhile, Malaika recently opened up about living alone as her son left India for higher studies. She shared that she’s still trying to get used to his absence. Speaking to a leading daily, Malaika said, "It’s definitely difficult and I am still trying to get used to him not being around. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it." Click the link below to read more.

