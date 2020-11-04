PHOTOS: Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu spend quality time as they step out together in city

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have been spotted by the paps as they stepped out together today. Check out the photos.

Soha Ali Khan loves to spend quality time with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and the latest pictures are proof of the same. Soha often shares pictures along with her little munchkin. A few days back, the actress was shooting at an outdoor location and she took Inaaya along with her. The mother-daughter duo shares a great bond and they look cute together. Today, Soha and Inaaya have been spotted by the paps in the city as they stepped out together to spend some quality time.

Soha Ali Khan can be seen wearing printed black coloured long skirt paired with a grey top and denim jacket in the pictures clicked by the paps. Meanwhile, Inaaya can be seen wearing a comfy pant and a cute t-shirt. Both of them can also be seen wearing face masks, which is mandatory for everyone nowadays. They look adorable together, isn’t it?

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu latest pictures here:

Recently, Inaaya has turned a year older. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu had organized a birthday party for their daughter. They celebrated Inaaya’s special day in the most adorable way. Soha had also shared photos of her daughter dressed as little Elsa from Frozen on social media. A month back, when the actress had resumed her work, she had shared several pictures along with her baby girl from the picturesque outdoor location. They returned to Mumbai recently.

Also Read: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoys art therapy on weekend with mum Soha Ali Khan & her cute OOTD is unmissable; See Pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×