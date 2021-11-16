PHOTOS: Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya take a jungle safari at Tadoba National Park

Everyone loves family vacations. They give us the perfect opportunity to spend some quality time with our cherished ones and make some priceless memories. It seems like Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu live by this mantra. In some adorable pics shared by Soha, we could see the lovely family enjoying their vacay while in a Safari at tiger spotting expedition at the Tadoba National Park. The family looked all bright and happy from spotting multiple tigers on their tiger spotting expedition.

Soha proudly captioned the pics with “Don't ask did you see a tiger? Ask how many?”, extremely content at spotting the regal animal on their safari. Along with a cute family pic, she also shared a pug mark snap and even a royal shot of a gorgeous tiger. On a second post, she shared a video clip of her fun safari. Her Insta fam soon started pouring love on the post and sharing her excitement at spotting the tigers. Moreover, she added a story just before the safari, asking her well-wishers for some good luck to spot tigers. “Safari time. Wish us luck seeing a tiger or two,” the caption read. Well, all the wishes worked, Soha!

Check the post here:

What’s more, Soha shared some more beautiful pictures on her Instagram stories. She shared a picture with her baby daughter Inaaya, where the mother-daughter duo bagged all the cuteness points from us. Soha was in a smart jungle-safari outfit. On the other hand, Inaaya looked just too adorable in a sweatshirt with ‘Inaaya' imprinted on the back and her little pigtails.

Take a look at the story here:

Soha and Kunal often make the headlines with their cute family pictures. They recently caught netizens’ attention with their beautiful Diwali pictures. Soha and Kunal got hitched in 2015 and welcomed little Inaaya in 2017.

