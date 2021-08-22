PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor exudes major boss lady vibes in blue outfit as she gets papped in ‘dream city’

Seems like had a lovely evening with her friends as she was spotted today stepping out in the city. The ‘Aisha’ actress Sonam Kapoor has been in the headlines lately owing to her sister Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding. Sonam’s sister and producer Rhea tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan in an intimate ceremony followed by a post wedding dinner with close ones. For Rhea’s wedding, the actress donned a gorgeous ethnic look. Over the past few days, Sonam has been sharing photos on social media from Rhea's wedding and that has left netizens in awe.

On August 21, the paparazzi saw Sonam Kapoor in South Mumbai. The Neerja star adhered to all COVID 19 norms while being out for her work. She was seen dolled up in a stylish boss lady look. The actress dressed herself up in a blue top with exaggerated sleeves paired with a matching high-waisted skirt featuring a slit and colour pops with buttons attached to it.

Take a look:

Recently, Sonam Kapoor, who was stationed in London with her husband Anand Ahuja for nearly a year now, arrived in Mumbai and was received by her father Anil Kapoor at the airport. Upon seeing her father in person after a long time, Sonam got emotional and could not hold back her tears. She got teary-eyed at the mere sight of Anil Kapoor and a sweet emotional reunion was captured on camera. Later, Anand Ahuja also reached Mumbai and the couple recently attended and hosted Rhea’s wedding.