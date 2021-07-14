PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor gets teary eyed as she reunites with daddy Anil Kapoor after returning from London

Sonam Kapoor cries at the sight of father Anil Kapoor as she meets him after nearly a year since she was staying in London. Scroll further to check out the pictures.

has been living in London with her husband Anand Ahuja for nearly a year now. On Wednesday, Sonam Kapoor arrived at the Mumbai airport after a long time and father Anil Kapoor went to receive her. Several members of the paparazzi were there as Sonam walked out of the airport. Upon seeing her father in person after a long time, Sonam got emotional and could not hold back her tears. She got teary-eyed at the mere sight of Anil Kapoor and a sweet emotional reunion was captured on camera.

Sonam Kapoor was dressed in a classy avatar with a blue jacket and printed skirt. While Anil Kapoor chose to dress casually in black. Both of them were wearing face masks and adhering to the COVID 19 protocols. Both daddy-daughter walked out of the airport hand in hand making for a lovely heartfelt visual. On the work front, Sonam was last seen playing a cameo in ‘Ak vs Ak’ which starred Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead role. Her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also made a cameo in the film and received accolades for his comic timing.

Sonam has completed shooting for her upcoming thriller called ‘Blind’ which is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Vinay Pathak and Purab Kohli in leading parts. Anil Kapoor was last seen in the digital release ‘AK vs AK’ and one of his upcoming films includes Dharma Productions’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. Anil is sharing screen space in the film with , , and Kiara Advani.

